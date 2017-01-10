PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Jared Kushner, real estate investor and husband to Donald Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka, has been named as an unpaid senior advisor. (Carolyn Kaster, File&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
President-elect Donald Trump has announced many of the people he plans to have on his team when he reaches the White House in January.

Candidates must accept an offer and then, in the case of most Cabinet-level officials, be confirmed by the Senate before officially joining the administration. See the gallery above to meet the people who Trump has named for major positions.

Here is the schedule for Senate confirmation hearings.

Attorney General: Jeff Sessions - Jan. 10-11, 9:30 a.m.
Homeland Security: John Kelly - Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m.
Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson - Jan. 11-12, 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
CIA Director: Mike Pompeo - Jan. 11, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao - Jan. 11, 10:15 a.m.

Secretary of Commerce: Wilbur Ross - Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Housing: Ben Carson, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Education: Betsy DeVos - Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
Secretary of Labor: Andy Puzder - Jan. 17 (tentative)
U.N. Ambassador: Nikki Haley - Jan. 18 (tentative)
Related Topics:
newspoliticsdonald trump2016 electionCIApresidential inauguration
Load Comments
NEWS
Huntington Beach police shoot, critically wound armed man at RV park
Ft. Lauderdale Suspect First Planned NYE Trip to NYC: Authorities
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
How Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Are Preparing for Confirmation Hearings
More News
Top Stories
Huntington Beach police shoot, critically wound armed man at RV park
Armed suspect arrested after erratic chase on 405 Freeway
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Clemson beats Alabama 35-31 in nail-biting championship game
Backpage.com shuts down adult section amid sex-trafficking accusations
Caltrans ordered to pay ex-UCLA football player $35M in crash lawsuit
US consulate attack suspect has ties to Chino Hills
Show More
LA to remain 'safe haven' for immigrants, Sheriff McDonnell says
Disneyland offers special 3-day ticket prices for SoCal residents
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
Contacts bothering you? Some cases may call for surgery
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos