The Memorial Day holiday means maximum presence for law enforcement officials, who are keeping a close eye out for drunk drivers, street racers and more.Los Angeles Police Department officers were posted in areas where street racers are known to meet up. The goal is to have police already in place to prevent racers from taking over a major intersection."It's usually a little bit later in the evening, but on Sundays, especially during holiday weekends, they're out and about everywhere all day long," said LAPD Sgt. Tasha Karandy.Karandy is on the Street Racing Task Force, made up of LAPD, California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.In addition to stopping street races, police are looking for vehicles that have illegal modifications.Street racing enforcement is something law enforcement officials will be doing all summer long.Also this holiday weekend, more LAPD officers are on patrol looking for drunk drivers."Our goal is really to prevent people from driving drunk, but if they make the decision to drive drunk, it is our position to identity them, to stop them, and if appropriate, make an arrest," said LAPD Capt. Darnell Davenport.Officers are encouraging drivers to pay attention and drive defensively.