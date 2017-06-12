ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING

Memorial held for victims on 1-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

It was an emotional night in Orlando as people began to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack inside the packed Pulse nightclub. (KABC)

By
ORLANDO, Fl. (KABC) --
It was an emotional night in Orlando as people began to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack inside the packed Pulse nightclub.

Survivors, victim's families and employees gathered for a private remembrance ceremony as the names of the 49 victims were being read at the moment the first shots were fired.

A colorful tribute full of signs of love lined the memorial at the scene where lives were forever changed.

Edwin Perez, the stepfather of 23-year-old victim Stanley Almodovar III, was one of countless visitors stopping by the memorial before the emotional one-year anniversary.

"Him and the other victims won't be forgotten," he said.

The morning of June 12, shortly before close, investigators say Omar Mateen walked into Pulse nightclub and opened fire.

He took hostages inside, leading to a nearly three-hour standoff as police officers and SWAT team worked to rescue survivors.

Almost a year later, the images of that early morning and the emotions in Orlando are still raw. But some in the community see a silver lining: An outpouring of love spawned from an act of so much hate.

"Even though it's devastating, I think there's a lot of beautiful things that come from this. I think it has changed the way people view the gay community and gay people in general," said memorial attendee Nicole Doucette.

A full day of events are planned in Orlando on Monday, including the simultaneously ringing of church bells throughout the city for each of the 49 victims. The day will end with a late-night service at the nightclub.

PHOTOS: Mass casualties in Orlando nightclub shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsorlando mass shootingmemorialmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Bodycam video shows new views on Orlando shooting
Wife of Pulse shooter charged with aiding and abetting
Orlando nightclub gunman's wife arrested
More orlando mass shooting
NEWS
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood
DC, Maryland AGs to file suit against President Trump
More News
Top Stories
3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood
Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win
'Dual Valley Bandit' arrested during Pasadena bank robbery
Pittsburgh Penguins win 2nd straight Stanley Cup
Prisoner freed after mix-up with look-a-like inmate
Armed man arrested after barricade in South El Monte home
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
Show More
Essential guide to summer in SoCal
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with fellow flight passengers
'Bachelor in Paradise' production suspended for alleged misconduct
Man with hockey mask, several weapons arrested in Hollywood
Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend
More News
Top Video
3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood
Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win
'Dual Valley Bandit' arrested during Pasadena bank robbery
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
More Video