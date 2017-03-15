NEWS

Menifee man arrested for alleged assault and fleeing police while DUI

Eric Darlyn Washington, 52, was arrested on suspicion of assault and DUI in Menifee on March 14, 2017. (Menifee Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Menifee man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a store parking lot, then leading police on a car chase while intoxicated and smashing into two vehicles before he was finally taken into custody.

Menifee police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a felony hit-and-run crash in the 26000 block of Scott Road.

Investigators say the suspect, Eric Darlyn Washington, attacked a man in the parking lot of the Menifee Market and then got into his car and ran it into the same man. He was fleeing on Scott Road as an officer spotted him and attempted to pull him over.

Police say Washington kept driving and was chased on Scott Road until he crashed into two other vehicles which were stopped at an intersection. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and booked for driving under the influence and assault charges.

The alleged assault victim was brought to a local hospital with severe injuries. Four people sustained minor injuries in the crash during the pursuit.
