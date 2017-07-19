MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) --The winner of the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history claimed their ticket and chose to receive the cash lump sum of $279.1 million.
Jeff Lindsay and his family are the newest multi-millionaires in Southern California after he purchased the winning ticket at Marietta Liquor and Deli in Menifee. Lindsay won the large $447.8 million jackpot when the winning numbers were announced June 11.
He told California Lottery officials that he didn't know one of 10 tickets he bought at the liquor store was a winner until the location was announced.
The Alberre family, who owns the liquor and deli, received a $1 million bonus for selling the ticket. While this was their third time having a million-dollar winner, they had never received a bonus that big.
The Lindsay family said they did not wish to speak to the media and declined a winner photo, but issued the following statement:
"We are private people and do not want to change who we are or become public figures and ask that people appreciate and respect our privacy. In order to help manage what has already been a somewhat overwhelming process, we have engaged a number of financial, legal and other advisors to guide us and help us make the best decisions possible.
"Once things calm down, we plan on working closely with our team of advisors to determine how to properly manage and invest this newfound wealth to ensure that we can support our family and causes that are important to us for many generations to come."
