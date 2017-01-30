NEWS

Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old girl in downtown LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mental evaluation was ordered for Ricardo Utuy, who was accused of stabbing 3-year-old Ruby Vasquez to death at a downtown Los Angeles garment factory in October of 2016.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man accused of stabbing a co-worker's 3-year-old daughter to death at a downtown Los Angeles garment factory stood before a judge on Thursday.

As Ricardo Utuy faced his day in court, the family of Ruby Vasquez continued to search for answers as to why she was fatally attacked on Oct. 31.

"We didn't talk to him or anything," Ruby's father, who asked to not be identified, told Eyewitness News. "Why did he do this to us? Why did he cause us such great pain?"

MORE: Man accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old girl in downtown LA charged with murder

Utuy didn't utter a word while in court, and his attorney told the judge Utuy couldn't rationally assist in his defense. Utuy was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

"The judge suspended all future proceedings until that issue can be addressed by another court," Det. Moses Castillo with the Los Angeles Police Department explained.

Officials said the 34-year-old had only been on the job in the 800 block of McGarry Street about two weeks when the attack happened.

Investigators also accused Utuy of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a woman at another factory in March of 2016.

The motive behind the attacks remained unclear, according to detectives.

"That's the real hard question. We don't know the motive yet. We just know that it's unprovoked and totally bizarre," Castillo said.

Police continued to search for a person named Alex. Investigators said they believed Alex was an acquaintance of Utuy and a victim who was afraid to come forward.

"We are not worried about his status here in this country, but we want to be able to help him and bring justice for him as well," Castillo explained.

The victim's father urged Alex to come forward with any information. Ruby's father said he visited her burial site before Christmas and said all his family had left of her was memories.

"She was beautiful, very obedient and very smart. She loved us so much," he said.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingchild killedchild stabbinghomicide investigationattempted murdermurderDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man accused of fatally stabbing girl, 3, in DTLA charged with murder
Man stabs 3-year-old to death at factory in LA, police say
Man accused of killing toddler in downtown LA linked to 2nd attack
NEWS
1976 murder of Righteous Brothers singer's ex-wife solved
Trump's Immigration Order Faces New Challenges After Tumultuous Weekend
Kremlin: Trump and Putin Talk Syria Coordination, 'Economic Connections' in Phone Call
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Issued So Far
More News
Top Stories
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
1976 murder of Righteous Brothers singer's ex-wife solved
Off-duty LAPD officer shoots 2 burglary suspects in Downey
Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
Show More
No travel ban detainees at any US airports, officials tell ABC News
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
See the new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' on 'The Bachelor' tonight
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
More News
Top Video
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
More Video