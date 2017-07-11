The push for revitalization Downtown is making major changes to the area's skyline.There seems to be cranes on many corners that are building places such as Metropolis. The site is hoping to become a new landmark for the area and has received more than $1 billion in investments."We are sort of this new giant beast of a project," said Sofia Padilla of Greenland USA.The building is two blocks from Staples Center and LA Live. The finished property will feature four distinct towers. The Hotel Indigo and the first of three residential towers have already been completed.Metropolis is slated to be the largest mixed use development in the Western U.S. when completed in 2019."You'll see things like this more so in New York and Chicago, so this was a nice opportunity for us to introduce a new concept to Los Angeles," said Padilla.