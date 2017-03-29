NEWS

Mexican state prosecutor charged with drug smuggling at San Diego-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO --
The attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit has been arrested in Southern California on charges of drug smuggling.

An indictment unsealed in New York on Tuesday charges Edgar Veytia with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the United States from January 2013 to last month. It provides no additional details on the allegations.

Veytia is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Diego on Thursday to determine if he is eligible for bail. He returns April 11 for a hearing to determine if he will be sent to New York to face charges.

Attorney Guadalupe Valencia says his client was arrested at the border with Mexico and is being held at a San Diego jail. He had no comment on the charges.
