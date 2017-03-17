  • BREAKING NEWS Officials provide latest on arrest of suspect in Hesperia deputy shooting - WATCH LIVE
Mexico program to offer up to 50,000 jobs for deportees

A man hold the U.S and Mexico flags during a march and rally during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MEXICO CITY --
The Mexican government has signed an agreement with a private organization to provide thousands of jobs for repatriated citizens as the United States moves to boost deportations of immigrants in that country illegally.

Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong says 22 associations that make up the organization known as ASUME will work to offer as many as 50,000 jobs. The initiative aims to take advantage of the skills and knowledge of deportees.

Osorio Chong says he rejects U.S. policies targeting Mexican migrants, but his country is prepared to receive those who return.

He said Thursday that 2.5 million Mexicans have been deported back home in the last eight years, during the administration of then-U.S. President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump has promised to implement even more aggressive migration-enforcement policies.
