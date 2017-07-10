NEWS

Military plane crashes in Mississippi, kills 5 aboard

EMBED </>More Videos

There is no word on what caused a deadly military plane crash in Mississippi.

ITTA BENA, Miss. --
A military transport plane crashed Monday in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard, officials said.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that a KC-130 military refueling tanker crashed about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

At least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead, Banks told The Greenwood Commonwealth. He said a helicopter was searching for others around the crash site in a soybean field in a sparsely populated area.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no further details.

Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, said the crash was reported about 4 p.m. CDT and debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles (8 kilometers). An intense fire fed by jet fuel hampered firefighters, Banks said, causing them to turn to unmanned devices in an attempt to control the flames.

"We were driven away by several high-intensity explosions," he said.

Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly, producing plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat landscape of the delta.

Austin Jones, who owns a neighboring farm, said the fire continued after sunset.

"It's burning worse now than it was early in the afternoon," said Jones. He said his son watched the plane go down while working on the farm and said it was smoking as it descended.

Officials did not release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmilitarymarinesplane crashsoldiersu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Jr. may have violated campaign laws, say legal experts
Trump Jr. hires lawyer while downplaying meeting with Russian attorney
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
Foul play suspected in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Stories
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
U.S. Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terror charges
VIDEO: Football tournament in Menifee turns violent
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
Alamo Fire grows to almost 29,000 acres
Over 600 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Show More
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Police arrest 2 after chase, crash in Northridge
Armed standoff at Anaheim home ends without incident
Firefighters rescue American flag from wildfire
More News
Top Video
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
VIDEO: Football tournament in Menifee turns violent
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
More Video