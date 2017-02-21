NEWS

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech

Milo Yiannopoulos, foreground left, arrives for a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech.

The controversial editor came under fire from other conservatives after a video emerged showing him making comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.

Yiannopoulos -- whose scheduled appearance last month at the University of California Berkeley sparked riots and was canceled -- responded to the allegation that he appeared to be defending pedophilia in a post on Facebook, saying: "I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject."
