NEWS

Minors found drinking on party bus in West Los Angeles

EMBED </>More News Videos

After police received a call for help at a West Los Angeles parking lot, they discovered occupants on a party bus were underage teens. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After police received a call for help at a West Los Angeles parking lot, they discovered occupants on a party bus were underage teens.

Three of the kids on the bus were hospitalized for alcohol poisoning. Video shows the kids were partying on the bus earlier Saturday evening.

Shauna Matthews thought her 16-year-old son was attending a birthday party that night at a friend's house with parents present.

She said she was surprised when he sent her a text message telling her he was on a party bus.

"He was kind of concerned because I think kids were on there getting drunk. They were passing out. Just a lot of inappropriate things going on. They were fighting," Matthews said. "At one point, I was the most alarmed because he said several girls had passed out."

Shauna said there were dozens of kids on the bus, which is owned by Crown Limo, and the driver was the only adult.

She ended up picking up her son from the police station. She and her husband said they are relieved that their son didn't drink or do anything wrong, but are upset that the kids were placed in a dangerous situation.

"I just think this company really needs to evaluate how they're running things. I mean it's unsafe, you've got kids drinking underage," father Robert Matthews said.

Eyewitness News contacted the company for comment, but were told there would be no statement until Monday.
Related Topics:
newsteenagersunderage drinkingalcoholbuspartyWest Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Details emerge of Llano crash that killed 2 people, left 3 others hospitalized
Old human skull found in Sherman Oaks
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
More News
Top Stories
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Old human skull found in Sherman Oaks
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to rumors about Senate run
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti, officials say
Show More
5 people injured, 10 animals killed in Santa Ana house fire
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle on I-405 in Sherman Oaks
Anti-deportation training offered to fearful immigrants
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
Death toll in Guatemala fire rises to 39 girls
More News
Top Video
Old human skull found in Sherman Oaks
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
WATCH: Baby sees military dad for 1st time w/ glasses
More Video