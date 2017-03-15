Mischa Barton victim of 'revenge porn,' lawyer says

Actress Mischa Barton is an apparent victim of "revenge pornography," according to her attorney.A sex tape featuring the 31-year-old actress and an unidentified man is being "shopped around," said Lisa Bloom, Barton's attorney. The asking price is apparently $500,000.Bloom, who spoke on "Good Morning America," said the recording was made without Barton's consent by someone the actress was seeing at the time."Mischa is brave. Mischa has decided it's time to stand up for her rights, and I always think that when a woman does that, it's a very healthy and empowering move," Bloom said.Bloom said that Barton had been aware of rumors that "somebody was out there shopping these tapes" for some time. Bloom said reports surfaced a couple days ago that "there were actual porn sites that are considering buying these things."Barton is expected to speak at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Woodland Hills.The actress is best known for her work on "The O.C."