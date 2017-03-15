NEWS

Mischa Barton's lawyer issues warning to man allegedly responsible for 'revenge porn' video

An attorney for Mischa Barton issued a stern warning to a man accused of peddling a sex tape of the actress. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Mischa Barton is an apparent victim of "revenge pornography," according to her attorney.

A sex tape featuring the 31-year-old actress and an unidentified man is being "shopped around," said Lisa Bloom, Barton's attorney. The asking price is apparently $500,000.

Bloom, who spoke on "Good Morning America," said the recording was made surreptitiously and without Barton's consent by someone the actress was seeing at the time.

"Mischa is brave. Mischa has decided it's time to stand up for her rights, and I always think that when a woman does that, it's a very healthy and empowering move," Bloom said.

Barton and Bloom later discussed the matter at a news conference held at the attorney's office in Woodland Hills.

"I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there," Barton said. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this."

Bloom said that on Tuesday she had requested an emergency restraining order against the man believed to be offering to sell the explicit tapes. He has not been publicly identified.

"Because Ms. Barton had dated him, we contended that she was protected under California's laws against domestic violence, which prohibit all forms of abuse by a former intimate partner," the attorney said. "The court agreed and gave us everything that we asked for, including orders to stay away from Ms. Barton and not contact her."

According to Bloom, the court also ordered that the individual and his associates may not sell, distribute or display any nude photos or videos of the actress.

Bloom said that Barton had been aware of rumors that "somebody was out there shopping these tapes" for some time. Bloom said reports surfaced a couple days ago that "there were actual porn sites that are considering buying these things."

The attorney said a report was also filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, which launched an investigation.

"Let me be very clear to anyone who attempts to traffic in these images," Bloom said. "You are now on notice of these court orders. ... If you continue, we will find you, we will come after you and we will bring you to justice to the fullest extent possible under the civil and criminal laws.

The actress is best known for her work on "The O.C."
