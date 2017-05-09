NEWS

Missing 10-year-old South Los Angeles boy found safe

Damani Johnson, 10, went missing from Russell Elementary School in South Los Angeles on Monday, May 8, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 10-year-old South Los Angeles boy, who was reported missing after leaving school on Monday, has been found safe.

Police began searching for Damani Johnson after he left Russell Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Family members were very concerned, because they said Damani is on medication.

According to the LAPD's Southeast Division, Damani walked into the Inglewood police station around 6 p.m. Monday, but authorities were not notified until after midnight due to miscommunication.

Damani apparently ran away because of an argument with a family member, police said.
