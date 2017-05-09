A 10-year-old South Los Angeles boy, who was reported missing after leaving school on Monday, has been found safe.Police began searching for Damani Johnson after he left Russell Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. Monday.Family members were very concerned, because they said Damani is on medication.According to the LAPD's Southeast Division, Damani walked into the Inglewood police station around 6 p.m. Monday, but authorities were not notified until after midnight due to miscommunication.Damani apparently ran away because of an argument with a family member, police said.