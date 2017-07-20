NEWS

Teen couple found unharmed after going missing in Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A frantic search for a missing teenage couple ended Thursday, July 20, 2017, when the pair from Boyle Heights was found unharmed in South Los Angeles, authorities said. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A frantic search for a missing teenage couple ended early Thursday morning when the pair from Boyle Heights was found unharmed in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The teens, who had threatened to commit suicide before disappearing from their homes, were located about 1:30 a.m. at a Taco Bell at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Earlier, Darlene Mazariegos had pleaded for her 15-year-old daughter, Jaylin Mazariegos, to come home. Jaylin's 14-year-old boyfriend, Adrian Gonzalez, had also gone missing.

"We don't want nothing to happen to you. Everybody's worried and I'm going to fight for you and I'm never going to give up," Mazariegos said. "I want you to come home in one piece."

Both teens had posted on social media they may commit suicide. Family members said both have a history of self-harm.

"They both have that same type of mentality, so I know they're both very high-risk because if one does, the other will do as well since they have so much love that they say (they have) for each other," Darlene said.

The couple had not been seen since 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, when they slipped out of their Boyle Heights homes. Their parents were unaware they had left and noticed both were missing, along with some clothing and their bicycles.

The LAPD assisted the family in searching for the pair. Officers asked for the public's help in locating them.

"We do know that they are on bikes, so they do have a mode of transportation, which is concerning too because that would allow them to leave the area. They could be anywhere, so I'm hoping that they are staying local because this is where they know, this is where they live, their friends are," said police Capt. Ruby Flores.

On Thursday morning, an LAPD spokesperson said the teenagers seemed to be in OK condition when found and were transported to the Hollenbeck station for evaluation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing boyteenagerssuicidesocial mediaBoyle HeightsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sen. John McCain tweets: 'I'll be back soon'
Exxon hit with $2 million fine for violating Russia sanctions while Tillerson was CEO
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near South LA pot shop
Sessions to 'continue' as attorney general, despite Trump's regrets
OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board today
More News
Top Stories
Simpson's family arrives at Nevada prison for parole hearing
3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Dad arrested for speeding to hospital with wife in labor
Public memorial held for beloved South Pasadena boy
Man sentenced for pimping women, underage girl in OC
Show More
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
2 K9 officers burned in South Gate explosion during training exercise
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near South LA pot shop
Baltimore cop accused of planting drugs; body cam video released
Arizona Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
More News
Top Video
Simpson's family arrives at Nevada prison for parole hearing
3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
More Video