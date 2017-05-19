RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --A silver alert is no longer active for an 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman after she was found deceased in her car a week after she was reported missing.
Mary Curwick was discovered by police 5 miles outside of Blythe at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to her grandson, Kris Greening.
Greening said he last spoke with his grandmother a week ago on the phone right after she didn't show up for a planned lunch date.
But three days later, her neighbors noticed something strange. The door to her apartment was left wide open and she was nowhere in sight. That's when she was reported missing.
Her family passed out fliers and her car was spotted in San Pedro last weekend. Then surveillance video from inside a gas station in Blythe showed Curwick right before trying to use her credit card.
"She's limping, moving very slow, looks like she's going to fall over, very confused, she's holding her head," Greening said.
Police said they did not suspect foul play during their search for Curwick.
The cause of her death was not yet released.