Missing Inglewood boy, 13, found safe at school after daylong disappearance

Ronterious Jackson is seen in this undated photo provided by Inglewood police.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A daylong search for a missing Inglewood teenager ended Friday morning when the boy was found safe at school, authorities said.

Ronterious Jackson had last been seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, when he told his mother he was going to school. He did not return home.

The teen and his family recently moved from South Los Angeles to Inglewood.

Family members and police officers searched near his new home as well as where he used to live.

A description of the boy was publicized before Inglewood police on Friday announced he had been located "safe and sound."
