Missing NorCal college student found dead

This driver's license photo shows Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman, who was last seen in Gridley, Ca (KGO-TV)

LIVE OAK, Calif. --
Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered over the weekend is 20-year-old Northern California college student Alycia "Aly" Yeoman. The Yuba College student was last seen driving away from her friend's home in Gridley, Calif. on March 30.

At one point there were reports of a ransom in the case, which turned out to be a hoax.

An expansive search effort went on for weeks. In early April, officials said Yeoman's truck was discovered in a rural field about 50 miles north of Sacramento.

Authorities say the truck went down a levee and got stuck in the mud. Investigators found one pair of footprints near the truck.

On Sunday, a body was found in Feather River, less than half a mile away from where her truck was previously discovered in the field.

An autopsy by the coroner in Sutter County confirmed that it was Yeoman's body. The cause of death is unknown and is under investigation.

A Facebook group has been set up to help share leads and tips in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
