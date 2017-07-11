NEWS

Missing San Pedro 12-year-old reunited with family

Escobar is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. (LAPD)

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of a 12-year-old has been reunited with the girl, who went missing from San Pedro July 10.


According to police, Analisa Escobar was last seen on the 700 block of 17th Street when she went to retrieve an item from her family's vehicle. She never came back.

According to the LAPD, Escobar had never been reported missing before, and it was considered very unusual for her to disappear. Investigators did not believe that Escobar's disappearance was related to foul play.
