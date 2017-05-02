Missing South Pasadena boy: Authorities to consider $10K reward

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are expected to consider a $10,000 reward in the case of a South Pasadena boy who has been missing for more than a week.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to ask the board on Tuesday to approve the reward in exchange for any information leading to the apprehension or conviction of whoever kidnapped or helped conceal the whereabouts of Aramazd Andressian Jr.
The board is expected to approve the reward.
The boy was reported missing April 22 by his mother, who told authorities that the child's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., had not exchanged their child like they were scheduled to.
Earlier the same day, Andressian Sr. was found passed out near a car in Arroyo Park and could not account for his son's whereabouts.
The sheriff's department said Andressian Sr.'s statements have been convoluted and inconsistent.
Andressian Sr. maintains that he may have been attacked, knocked unconscious, and his son may have been abducted.
The search for the child has spanned several counties, including Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. That's where the boy was reportedly seen with his father the day before he was reported missing.
Sheriff's dive teams and K-9 search crews scoured the area but found nothing.
Last Friday, investigators served a search warrant and went through Andressian Sr.'s home in South Pasadena. Deputies used a scent dog to search the property, but they did not find anything.
Andressian Sr. was initially being held in custody on $10 million bail, but he was released due to a lack of evidence.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.