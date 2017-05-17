Missing South Pasadena boy's mother to speak out for first time

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The mother of a missing South Pasadena boy is expected to speak out for the first time on Wednesday as the search for her son continues.
WATCH LIVE: Missing South Pasadena boy's mother speaks out for first time
Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother and investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are expected to speak during a news conference at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, L.A. County supervisors offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and or conviction of the individuals who are concealing the child.
Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing April 22 by his mother.
His father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was found passed out in Arroyo Park and could not say what happened to the boy.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.