  • BREAKING NEWS Missing South Pasadena's boy's mother speaks out about disappearance - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Missing South Pasadena boy's mother to speak out for first time

Aramazd Andressian, 5, is shown in two undated photos provided by South Pasadena police. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The mother of a missing South Pasadena boy is expected to speak out for the first time on Wednesday as the search for her son continues.

WATCH LIVE: Missing South Pasadena boy's mother speaks out for first time

Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother and investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are expected to speak during a news conference at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, L.A. County supervisors offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and or conviction of the individuals who are concealing the child.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing April 22 by his mother.

His father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was found passed out in Arroyo Park and could not say what happened to the boy.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrensearchmissing boychildrenmissing persondivorcerewardSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Missing South Pasadena boy: Authorities to consider $10K reward
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
Crime sweep targets nearly 2 dozen members of MS-13 gang
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
VIDEO: Woman catches bear munching on dog food in garage
More News
Top Stories
Crime sweep targets nearly 2 dozen members of MS-13 gang
Massive fire rips through 4-story home in Pacific Palisades
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
Family of slain Inglewood officer fight to keep killer in prison
LA elections: Cedillo keeping his seat, Zimmer losing his
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Show More
Pair of earthquakes rattle the Santa Barbara area
VIDEO: Woman catches bear munching on dog food in garage
Report details infant's death at unlicensed Hemet day care
Letters seek to shame LA neighbors into voting
LAX terminal shuffle almost complete
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos