Mission Hills hospital lockdown lifted after shooting threat

A hospital in Mission Hills was locked down Thursday morning after threats of a shooting, according to authorities.Los Angeles police said Providence Holy Cross Medical Center was locked down at about 9:50 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had planned a shooting at the hospital.Officials said the lockdown was a precautionary measure as authorities investigated. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m.A spokesperson said the hospital would be taking extra safety measures and would continue to work with police.