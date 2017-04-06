NEWS

Mission Hills hospital lockdown lifted after shooting threat

The sign for Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills is seen in this aerial photo taken Thursday, April 6, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A hospital in Mission Hills was locked down Thursday morning after threats of a shooting, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said Providence Holy Cross Medical Center was locked down at about 9:50 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had planned a shooting at the hospital.

Officials said the lockdown was a precautionary measure as authorities investigated. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m.

A spokesperson said the hospital would be taking extra safety measures and would continue to work with police.
