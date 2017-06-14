NEWS

Mistaken report of active shooter caused lockdown of Travis Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident. (KABC)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) --
A congressman says a mistaken report of a shooter prompted a lockdown at an Air Force base in Northern California.

U.S. Rep. John Garamendi tells The Associated Press that the lockdown went into effect at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday after someone reported a possible gunshot.

Garamendi, who was briefed on the situation, says there was a training exercise underway at the base at the time and "someone took that to be an active shooter."

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there is no active shooter and the response has been canceled.

The base is off Interstate 80, approximately 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsair forcemilitarysecurityNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
Members of Congress receive threats following shooting
More News
Top Stories
Clippers planning to build new stadium in Inglewood
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Vacant homes become pink-hued art in Mid-City
Hawthorne father pistol-whipped in violent home invasion
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor to fight in Vegas
Show More
Vin Scully to perform live at Hollywood Bowl
12 dead in London high-rise blaze, police confirm
'Bachelor in Paradise' star breaks silence
What we know about suspect in congressman shooting
Grandmother dies after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate
More News
Top Video
Northridge family fights hard as father battles rare neurological disease
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
Vacant homes become pink-hued art in Mid-City
More Video