Mold making officers sick at LAPD's Southeast station, union says

Mold in the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Community station may have sickened as many as 100 officers, according to the police officers' union."Every day when I go home I have a hard time breathing. One other person says, 'Hey, I'm having the same thing.' It's like a domino effect," detective Donna Wheeler said.She said sinus infections were one of the possible side effects people were also experiencing.Additionally, a build-up of bird droppings and dead bird carcasses were found near the rooftop ventilator."There's no question that there is mold. The question is how extensive is the correction of the mold," said attorney Elizabeth Silver, representing the Los Angeles Police Protective League.City consultants were said to have only eyeballed conditions in a November inspection and took only a single swab sample.Although the city's report stated that all mold in high concentrations may potentially affect health, LAPD management said there was no hazard.An LAPD statement read, "While we understand the mold spore levels do not pose a serious health risk, we are working with the Los Angeles General Services Division to remove it from the building."Yet officers referred to other parts of the report which pointed to the possibility of increased fungal activity and acute exposure for areas not properly dried and treated."How do you expect them to protect the public when they aren't even protected in their own police station?" LAPPL vice president Jerretta Sandoz said.The union is hoping that public pressure will help them receive a full inspection and cleanup of the station.