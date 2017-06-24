NEWS

Texas mom charged in toddler hot car deaths was 'teaching them a lesson'

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say she acknowledged that she left them in the car to teach her daughter a lesson.

WEATHERFORD, Texas --
Texas authorities say a 25-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of her two children who were found inside a hot car last month outside the family's home.

Deputies in Parker County in North Texas say Cynthia Marie Randolph initially said her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son locked themselves in the car, but acknowledged to investigators on Friday that she did so on May 26 to teach her daughter a lesson after she found the two playing in the vehicle. Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

Randolph faces two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities say she told them she left the children in the car, smoked marijuana and went to sleep.

She has been jailed. No bond has been set.

Related Topics:
newshot carchild deathchild left in carmother chargedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder
Innocent bicyclist fatally shot in Florence shooting, crash
LAPD scandal prompts cadet inspection before graduation
Man dies after being shot, clipping house in La Mirada
More News
Top Stories
LAPD scandal prompts cadet inspection before graduation
NB 101 blocked in Valley Village after cement truck rollover
World's ugliest dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
Innocent bicyclist fatally shot in Florence shooting, crash
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
5 injured in La Habra Heights head-on crash
Show More
Man dies after being shot, clipping house in La Mirada
'Flower man' embraces role for cousin's wedding
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Lakers introduce Lonzo Ball
Body of Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week found
More News
Top Video
LAPD scandal prompts cadet inspection before graduation
World's ugliest dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
Innocent bicyclist fatally shot in Florence shooting, crash
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
More Video