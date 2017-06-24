Texas authorities say a 25-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of her two children who were found inside a hot car last month outside the family's home.Deputies in Parker County in North Texas say Cynthia Marie Randolph initially said her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son locked themselves in the car, but acknowledged to investigators on Friday that she did so on May 26 to teach her daughter a lesson after she found the two playing in the vehicle. Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.Randolph faces two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.Authorities say she told them she left the children in the car, smoked marijuana and went to sleep.She has been jailed. No bond has been set.