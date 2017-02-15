NEWS

Mother dies after daughter reports assault at Alhambra apartment complex; man sought

A man was being sought Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Alhambra, police said. (KABC)

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in her 70s was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Alhambra after her daughter called authorities, officials said.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

The elder woman was discovered on the ground in a patio area. First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

Investigators deemed the woman's death as suspicious, and a person of interest who had been seen in the area was being sought. That individual was described only as a man in his 30s.

Hours after the incident, the investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationwoman attackedhomicidehomicide investigationAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
