Mom in custody after stabbing infant in University Park; baby in critical condition

Authorities cordon off an area in University Park after a woman is suspected of stabbing her infant daughter on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A mother has been taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing her infant daughter, leaving the child in critical condition Tuesday afternoon in University Park.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue. The father found his daughter and called 911 after the attack, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
