UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A mother has been taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing her infant daughter, leaving the child in critical condition Tuesday afternoon in University Park.
Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue. The father found his daughter and called 911 after the attack, police said.
No further information was immediately released.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.