Mom posts to Facebook before suffocating child, killing self, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself.State police said they found the bodies of Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son, John, inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.The York County coroner said it's believed Shermeyer composed the 600-word note about two hours before police found the bodies in Glen Rock, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. Police called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsies Wednesday.The posting said Shermeyer felt she had been slowly dying inside and that the only thing she had to live for was the boy."And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world," the note said.Directing her anger at her husband, she writes: "You don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on?"People replying to the post expressed concern and then talked of notifying police.Her husband did not appear to be on Facebook or have a listed phone number.Coroner Pam Gay said state police showed the posting to her office.Shermeyer's page describes her as a stay-at-home mother, originally from Anderson Creek, North Carolina.