NEWS

Mom wants apology after son goes down McDonald's slide covered in poop

A McDonald's restaurant logo and golden arch is lit on Chicago's near North Side on April 20, 2006. (Jeff Roberson)

MANCHESTER, N.H. --
A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology from the fast food chain.

Whitmore told WFXT-TV in Boston that she was eating when her son came over "covered in poop." It was unclear how the human waste got on the slide. Whitmore said her son had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper.

In a statement sent to WFXT-TV earlier this week, restaurant owner Michael Gambino said they were investigating the situation and would "take any appropriate measures."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmcdonald'saccidentNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump suggests Putin would have preferred Clinton
Apparent earthquake off of North Korea's coast
Jeff Sessions addresses 'anti-LGBT hate group,' but DOJ won't release his remarks
Police video shows aftermath of fatal 25-car highway pileup
More News
Top Stories
Elderly woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Michelle Obama to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
Trespasser reported at Demi Lovato's home
2 people shot in Pacoima
Show More
Man shot to death in Victorville; investigation underway
LA school board raises salaries to $125K
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Family earning up to $138K qualifies for affordable housing in SF
Woman falsely reported LA carjacking, triggering Amber Alert, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos