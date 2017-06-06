NEWS

Monrovia man accused of multiple sexual assaults across LA County

A Monrovia man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women in four different cities across Los Angeles County. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Monrovia man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting at least six women in four different cities across Los Angeles County since 2012.

Jason Yu, 41, is accused of "numerous acts of forcible sex" against multiple female victims in El Monte, Lynwood, Monterey Park and Temple City, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

This map shows the various cities where sheriff's officials say Jason Yu allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women since 2012.


So far, detectives have identified six alleged victims, ranging from young adults to women in their 60s. The cases stretches from 2012 to the most recent attack, which was a couple months ago.

Yu was arrested on May 24 and charged with multiple sexual assault related crimes, including forcible sodomy and kidnapping to commit a sexual assault.

He is being held in lieu of $1,370,000 bail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you were victimized by the suspect or you have any relevant information on this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273).
