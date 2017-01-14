NEWS

Montebello teacher arrested over alleged sexual relationship with student

Brian Lee Ward, 46, who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at a high school in Montebello.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A 46-year-old high school teacher in the Montebello Unified School District was arrested Friday over an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Brian Lee Ward was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Comstock Avenue in Whittier on charges of statutory rape, according to a press release from Whittier police.

Montebello school officials notified law enforcement after learning in December 2016 about Ward's activity with a 17-year-old female student, who no longer attends Vail High School, where Ward taught.

The alleged months-long sexual relationship was believed to have taken place at Ward's home in Whittier. The girl was not his student at the time but did attend Vail High School.

Ward was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Whittier police at (562) 567-9255.
