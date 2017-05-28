  • BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle 'major emergency' brush fire in Brentwood - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

More than 150 firefighters battling 30-acre brush fire above Brentwood

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 150 firefighters were battling a "major emergency" brush fire that charred at least 30 acres in the Brentwood area Sunday afternoon, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 150 firefighters were battling a "major emergency" brush fire that charred at least 30 acres in the Brentwood area Sunday afternoon, officials said.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle major brush fire in Brentwood

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. near the 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. By 4 p.m. it had spread to more than 30 acres in the Mandeville Canyon area just above Brentwood.

Officials said they believe the fire was started accidentally by a contractor doing weed and brush clearance in the area.

No injuries or structural were immediately reported, but at least five homes were evacuated as a precaution. Hikers were being warned to leave the area.

Mandeville Canyon is located just northwest of the Getty Center.

The blaze was burning in heavy brush amid winds of 5-10 mph, the LAFD said.

Helicopter were performing water drops over the scene as a massive cloud of smoke rose above L.A.'s Westside.

The flames came as close as 200 feet to some homes, but firefighters credited good brush clearance practices in the area for helping keep homes safe so far.

They also issued reminders to the public about safe practices for brush clearance:

-- Avoid brush clearance during peak heat hours.

-- If possible, avoid the use of equipment with metal blades that can cause sparks when they hit rocks.

-- Keep a fire extinguisher and/or garden hose available when performing brush clearance.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirefightersfireBrentwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWest Los AngelesMandeville Canyon
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches short range missile
Merkel suggests Europe can't count on US and UK as much as in past
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
Homeland Security chief says back-channel talks with Russia would be 'normal'
More News
Top Stories
2 men killed in drive-up shooting in South Los Angeles
Brush fire spreads to at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon
8 dead, including sheriff's deputy, in Mississippi shooting
Hundreds stranded at LAX amid British Airways IT failure
Thousands of scouts honor the fallen at LA National Cemetery
Half of 8th grade class refuses to take photo with Paul Ryan
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
Show More
Teen suspect dies after being shot by customs agent
Man killed in front of Home Depot in Victorville
VIDEO: Bear cub gets stuck in Altadena backyard
Mom of Uber CEO dies in Fresno County boat accident
Javier Bardem creates another memorable villain in latest 'Pirates' movie
More News
Top Video
Thousands of scouts honor the fallen at LA National Cemetery
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
Half of 8th grade class refuses to take photo with Paul Ryan
Hundreds stranded at LAX amid British Airways IT failure
More Video