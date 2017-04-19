Moreno Valley homicide warrant leads to SWAT situation

SWAT members surrounded a home in Moreno Valley where they believed a suspect was barricaded inside Wednesday morning, but it turned out to be empty.Officials said a gang unit attempted to serve a warrant in the 24000 block of Corley Court at about 7 a.m. in connection with a homicide.When officers arrived at the scene a person ran away from the location.Authorities said the suspect ran into an adjacent home which didn't belong to the individual.A SWAT team moved in and took over the investigation. Officials said the residents of the home were taken out of the house.When the SWAT team moved into the home they said it was empty.Officials said they didn't know what the suspect's connection to the homicide was at this point.