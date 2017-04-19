NEWS

Moreno Valley homicide warrant leads to SWAT standoff with barricaded suspect

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
SWAT members have surrounded a home in Moreno Valley where a suspect was barricaded inside Wednesday morning.

Officials said a gang unit attempted to serve a warrant in the 24000 block of Corley Court at about 7 a.m. in connection with a homicide.

When officers arrived at the scene a person ran away from the location.

Authorities said the suspect ran into an adjacent home which didn't belong to the individual.

A SWAT team moved in and took over the investigation. Officials said the residents of the home have been taken out of the house.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there was not a threat to the public.

Officials said they didn't know what the suspect's connection to the homicide was at this point.
