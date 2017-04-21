American Airlines on Friday was taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of San Francisco International Airport.Video shows an upset mother who was traveling with two young children. ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reports passengers say the mother was from Argentina and possibly didn't understand when a flight attendant took her stroller.The incident escalated and other passengers jumped to her defense, angry with how she and her kids were allegedly treated by a flight attendant.American Airlines told WFAA they apologized to the woman and they are taking special care of her and her family, upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.Watch the full video in the player above.