A mother and her daughter who were said to be abducted in Porterville were found safe in the area after an Amber Alert was issued for Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties.Porterville Police said two men assaulted and forced Maria Palomares, 22, and Deleyza Ceron, 1, into a mid-90s stock white Chevrolet, or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle. Officials also identified Maria's brother, Juan Carlos Regalado, 10, as a possible third victim.Palomares is Ceron's biological mother.Around 9:45 p.m., the suspects' vehicle, described as a mid-90s stock white Chevrolet or GMC SUV, was found unoccupied in the 100 block of South E Street in Porterville. All of the victims were then found inside a home in the area.Authorities said the victims were found unharmed in the home and were reunited with their family.Authorities identified the suspects as Valentin Angel Villasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40. They were both considered armed and dangerous.The suspects fled the area on foot and are being sought by police.Investigators said Villasenor and Palomares were in a relationship. They said neither suspect is the father of Ceron.Police thought the suspects could be on their way to San Bernardino County, resulting in the Amber Alert being issued in the area.Anyone with more information should contact the Porterville Police Department immediately at 559-782-7400.