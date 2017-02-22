A mother was carrying her 2-year-old child when the woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on a street in El Sereno on Wednesday evening, authorities said.The collision was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alhambra Avenue and Endicott Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The driver of a dark-colored SUV hit the mother as she was crossing the street with the toddler in her arms, investigators said. The woman died at the scene, and the child was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.A white sheet, apparently covering the deceased victim's body, was seen in the roadway as officers and firefighter-paramedics remained at the scene. The woman was not immediately identified.The suspect remained at large.