Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, allegedly abducted by mom in Venice

West Burnett and Nisha Burnett are seen in undated file photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy, who police say was taken from a Venice elementary school by his non-custodial mother on Wednesday.

A relative of the boy said the mother is mentally ill, taking drugs and represents a danger to the child.

West Burnett was dropped off at Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Coeur D'Alene Avenue, by a caretaker around 8:35 a.m.

At some point in the day, the boy was abducted by his mother, Nisha Burnett, who does not have custody rights, police said.

Authorities said Nisha Burnett drives a 2004 gold BMW with California license plate 6WAP644.

The boy's family is concerned with his safety.

His aunt described his mother posing a danger to the boy.

She said Nisha Burnett had a restraining order against her for the next two years to stay away from the boy because of "possible endangerment of the child."

"She's mentally ill," Lia Hein said. "She listens to the voices in her head and acts accordingly. Which is very unpredictable. And she's also doing drugs."

The woman was last seen in the Palms area around 12:30 p.m., police said.

West is described as white, standing at about 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of West or Nisha Burnett, you're urged to contact detectives at (310) 482-6334. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
