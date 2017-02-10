ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --Police on Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a 55-year-old mother of five in Ontario.
Rosario Ramirez had her family at her side in the hospital after being struck Thursday night at the intersection of San Antonio Avenue and Vesta Street.
The victim suffered injuries to her head; her pelvis was broken and she remained in critical condition.
Surveillance video showed all the commotion afterward.
Police said Ramirez was crossing the street in the crosswalk just after 6 p.m., heading home from the grocery store, when an unknown driver struck her and took off.
"They believe the car was going quickly, however they couldn't approximate a speed. They said that she did hit the top of the hood of the car, which has been described as a four-door Toyota sedan, maroon or red in color, a 1990s model," said Detective Melissa Ramirez of the Ontario Police Department.
After what happened, some residents were calling for a stop sign or some flashing yellow lights along the base of the crosswalk.
As for the hit-and-run driver, he or she was urged to come forward.
Eyewitness News spoke to Ramirez's daughter, Ruby Ortiz, in an emotional phone interview.
"I want to say to the individual that committed this heartless act that what you did is inhumane," Ortiz cried. "My mom is now in critical condition thanks to you."
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711, or Officer Brian Olivo at 909-395-2001 x 4646.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.