NEWS

Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside Food 4 Less arrested

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities said 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane was arrested after she abandoned her daughter at a Riverside market.

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police have arrested the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less.

Investigators identified the woman as 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane on Tuesday. They later confirmed to Eyewitness News that she had been arrested.

Vilaysane was caught on surveillance video entering the store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard Sunday with the toddler by her side. While inside, the child wanders off and Vilaysane never looks for her.

The woman continues shopping and at one point, a good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.

Investigators said the toddler was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" in surveillance footage.

Vilaysane could face a charge of child endangerment, which is a felony.

"There's more to the story, so we really want to figure out what's really going on and what help can be provided to her," Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department said. "Yes, she could be facing some charges, but more importantly we want to figure out what's going on with her and how we can help her with that first."

Many parents shopping at the market on Tuesday were shocked to hear that a mother would abandon her child.

Alan Engle, a single father of three daughters, came to the Food 4 Less with a teddy bear to give to police for the little girl.

"I just can't imagine somebody dropping their kid off and not coming back for them. It makes me sick," Engle said.

If you have any relevant information regarding this case, you're urged to call Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedchild endangermentsearchsurveillance videoshoppingRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
NEWS
Top Marine testifies on explicit-photo scandal: 'We've got to change, and that's on me'
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow, 2 die in region
Fake utility workers steal treasured rings from Echo Park woman
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
More News
Top Stories
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting
SUV crash ignites fireball at Seattle gas station
Fake utility workers steal treasured rings from Echo Park woman
3 arrested in string of 'knock-knock burglaries,' LAPD says
250 skulls found in clandestine graves in Mexico, official says
Conjoined twins are headed home from Houston
Show More
More than 130 LAX flights canceled as storm pummels East Coast
Northeast slammed by powerful, late-season storm
Preliminary-magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Salton City
2 of 3 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Fwy in Commerce ID'd
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
More News
Top Video
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting
SUV crash ignites fireball at Seattle gas station
Fake utility workers steal treasured rings from Echo Park woman
More Video