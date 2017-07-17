One motorcyclist was killed and a woman was injured in two separate motorcycle stunts gone wrong on Southern California freeways on Sunday.A Garden Grove man was killed while trying to stand on his motorcycle on the 15 Freeway in Corona.Witnesses said 28-years-old Leslie Elliott was among a group of about 50 riders performing stunts when he fell just south of the Cajalco Road interchange at about 10 a.m.In a separate incident on the same day, a motorist recorded bikers popping wheelies at about 1:30 p.m. on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar when a woman fell off one of the motorcycles, bringing traffic to a screeching stop."We're driving and we notice they were doing wheelies, cutting in and out of traffic, just being a menace. And we noticed one guy was doing a wheelie, had a gal on the back of his motorcycle, and once he came down of his wheelie, she fell off the motorcycle and started tumbling down the freeway," said Raul Zavaleta, who recorded the video.The woman appeared to be OK following the crash.