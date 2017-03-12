SIGALERT IN SHERMAN OAKS: NB I-405 AT BURBANK BL - #3,4,5 LANES AND NB US-101 TRANS TO NB I-405 BLOCKED FOR APPROX 2 HRS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 12, 2017

A 23-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle and an automobile collided Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. near Burbank Boulevard and prompted the closure of three northbound lanes, as well as the northbound transition road to the 101 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. His name was not immediately released.The cause of the incident was unknown.Traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the lane shutdown, which the CHP said was expected to last until about 12:45 p.m.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.