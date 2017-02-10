Mourner killed at Santa Ana site of deadly shooting memorial

A crime scene in Santa Ana turned doubly tragic, when a mourner for a shooting victim was killed at the same location as the earlier killing.Police say Trisha Verdugo was mourning with others at a memorial in the rear alley of a shopping center in Santa Ana. The memorial was for Joseph Garcia, 23, who was shot and killed 24 hours earlier in the same spot.Verdugo apparently got into a confrontation with someone at the scene, who then intentionally ran her over and killed her, police say."He struck her with the vehicle," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with the Santa Ana police. "She was thrown in the air, then he intentionally ran her over and fled the scene."Both victims were from Orange.Police are searching for suspects in both crimes. The suspect's vehicle in the Verdugo killing is described only as a dark sedan. A man was driving but a woman may have been in the car with him.Anyone with information was asked to call Santa Ana police or OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPOCCS.