Mugshot shows S.C. kidnapping suspect with black eyes, goes viral

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. --A South Carolina woman's intense gaze in her mugshot is drawing eyes all around the internet.
Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was arrested last week after she and a man allegedly entered a home and attempted to rob a victim inside, according to police.
In her haunting mugshot, the whites of Varn's eyes appear to be unusually black, their color accentuated by her fair skin and blonde hair.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Varn faces kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage charges. As of Friday, she remained in jail without bond.