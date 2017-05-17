NEWS

Multi-agency crime sweep targets nearly 2 dozen members of notorious MS-13 gang in LA area

Federal and local law-enforcement agencies on Wednesday morning were arresting nearly two dozen suspects at multiple L.A.-area locations as part of a sweep connected to the notorious gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, officials said.

The operation, in which 47 federal search warrants were served, stemmed from a RICO indictment against the gang, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment targets the "the current top leaders of the Los Angeles faction of the transnational gang and other key operatives," the statement said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
