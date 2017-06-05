NEWS

'Multiple fatalities' in shooting near Orlando; 'situation contained,' sheriff says

ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) --
Law enforcement authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement "as soon as info is accurate."

The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.
