An arson suspect was arrested after authorities said multiple fires were set near Mojave Narrows Park in Victorville on Thursday.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said a 911 caller reported smoke near railroad tracks located by the park at about 11:15 a.m.When deputies responded to the scene, they said a man began to run away.During the foot chase, deputies said another fire was started at about 11:45 a.m.The suspect ran northeast in a riverbed from the Spring Valley Lake area toward Apple Valley, according to the sheriff's department.Authorities apprehended the suspect just before noon. During the chase, a deputy suffered from dehydration and was treated.Due to multiple fires being set, a bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to investigate.One of the fires set spread to 6 acres of vegetation, according to fire officials. Multiple crews were called in to contain the blaze. No evacuations were ordered.