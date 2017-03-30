NEWS

Multiple fires set near Mojave Narrows Park in Victorville, suspect arrested, deputies say

A suspect was arrested after authorities said multiple fires were set near Mojave Narrows Park in Victorville on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
An arson suspect was arrested after authorities said multiple fires were set near Mojave Narrows Park in Victorville on Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said a 911 caller reported smoke near railroad tracks located by the park at about 11:15 a.m.

When deputies responded to the scene, they said a man began to run away.

During the foot chase, deputies said another fire was started at about 11:45 a.m.

The suspect ran northeast in a riverbed from the Spring Valley Lake area toward Apple Valley, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities apprehended the suspect just before noon. During the chase, a deputy suffered from dehydration and was treated.

Due to multiple fires being set, a bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to investigate.

One of the fires set spread to 6 acres of vegetation, according to fire officials. Multiple crews were called in to contain the blaze. No evacuations were ordered.
