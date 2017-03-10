Multiple people were injured after a suspect wanted for reckless driving crashed into two cars during a chase in Paramount Friday night.A suspect led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a short chase through the area before ending at the intersection of Somerset and Orange avenues around 9:30 p.m.Authorities said one person was ejected from the suspect vehicle.AIR7 HD captured images of at least four people being transported to a hospital. In one car, three people were seen getting out of it unharmed.Residents said they heard a loud crash and that the intersection is dangerous."We heard a bang so then we decided to come out and see what happened. We saw a bunch of cops all over the place and people on the floor by the fountain and everything. It was crazy," Jesus Cispo said.The intersection and nearby streets were shut down during the investigation and clean up.The investigation was ongoing.