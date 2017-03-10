NEWS

Multiple people injured in Paramount car chase crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Multiple people were injured after a suspect wanted for reckless driving crashed into two cars during a chase in Paramount Friday night. (KABC)

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple people were injured after a suspect wanted for reckless driving crashed into two cars during a chase in Paramount Friday night.

A suspect led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a short chase through the area before ending at the intersection of Somerset and Orange avenues around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said one person was ejected from the suspect vehicle.

AIR7 HD captured images of at least four people being transported to a hospital. In one car, three people were seen getting out of it unharmed.

Residents said they heard a loud crash and that the intersection is dangerous.

"We heard a bang so then we decided to come out and see what happened. We saw a bunch of cops all over the place and people on the floor by the fountain and everything. It was crazy," Jesus Cispo said.

The intersection and nearby streets were shut down during the investigation and clean up.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newscar crashpolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmentParamountLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman fights off sex offender attack in bathroom
Fuel at Tarzana gas station possibly tainted by winter rain, inspectors say
San Marino burglary spike keeps police on high alert
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
More News
Top Stories
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
VIDEO: Oklahoma QB, Heisman finalist sacked by police
Man taken into custody in Inglewood after homicide, standoff on roof
Richard Simmons is fine, LAPD says after welfare check
Woman fights off sex offender attack in bathroom
Californians are having fewer babies, study finds
'DIY braces' trend permanently damaging kids' teeth
Show More
San Marino burglary spike keeps police on high alert
Fuel at Tarzana gas station possibly tainted by winter rain, inspectors say
Protesters urge LA to sever ties w/ Wells Fargo over DAPL
Dodgers TV blackout prepares to enter into 4th season
Ciara 'doing well' after car accident in LA
More News
Top Video
Fuel at Tarzana gas station possibly tainted by winter rain, inspectors say
VIDEO: Oklahoma QB, Heisman finalist sacked by police
Woman fights off sex offender attack in bathroom
Man taken into custody in Inglewood after homicide, standoff on roof
More Video