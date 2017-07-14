NEWS

'Mum's the Word Bandit' arrested in Orange County after string of bank robberies

Steven Barry Reisman, 59, was charged with bank robbery. (FBI)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Fullerton man suspected in a string of Orange County bank robberies was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a La Habra bank earlier in the day, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Steven Barry Reisman, 59, was charged with bank robbery.



According to the criminal complaint filed in United States District Court in Santa Ana, Reisman admitted to committing robberies at Bank of the West in Anaheim on May 18, Bank of the West in Anaheim on July 10, Bank of the West in La Habra on July 12 and attempting a robbery at Bank of the West in La Mirada on July 7.

Reisman, known as the "Mum's the Word Bandit," was taken into custody partly due to a tip received Wednesday about his identity, the FBI said. Reisman was arrested at his home around 3:30 p.m. that day.

After being held in local police custody overnight, Reisman was transferred to federal custody. Reisman made an initial appearance in court and was released on bond with a GPS monitor.

He is set to be arraigned Aug. 21 in Santa Ana and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Orange County.
